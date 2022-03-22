Dabur releases first TVC for chocolate health drink Dabur Vita with Sonu Sood

Manas Lahiri, managing director, Havas Worldwide (Creative) India, had this to say, "Havas Creative Group India has seen phenomenal growth in the last 15 months, both organically and inorganically. In terms of new client wins, we have had an amazing conversion. This has happened on the back of our global ethos of creating meaningful brands. It has led us to strengthen our new business team, strategy, integration with global tool suites and data-driven creative solutions, and upskilling of the creative teams to think digital-first while enhancing the relevance of storytelling. We are delighted that the esteemed Dabur conglomerate has reinforced its trust in us through Dabur Vita, an exciting category which has tremendous promise in our country."