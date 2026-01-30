Dabur reports 5.3% YoY growth in ad spends in Q3 FY26

Dabur India increased its advertising and promotion spends by 5.3% year-on-year to Rs 238 crore in Q3 FY26, underlining its focus on boosting demand and market share. Last year, it stood at Rs 226.7 crore, while in the previous quarter it was Rs 233.6 crore.

The higher investment coincided with improved financial performance. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 553.6 crore for the quarter, up 7.3% YoY and 24.4% sequentially from Rs 444.8 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 6.06% YoY to Rs 3,558.6 crore, while total income stood at Rs 3,699.3 crore.

Performance was driven primarily by the consumer care segment, which recorded a 7.52% YoY increase in revenue to Rs 3,064.5 crore. The food business, however, saw a marginal decline, with revenues slipping to Rs 418.2 crore from Rs 429.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Growth came amid higher costs, with total expenditure rising 5.18% YoY to Rs 2,972.8 crore during the quarter.

The India FMCG business posted 6% growth during the quarter, with rural demand continuing to outpace urban markets for the eighth straight quarter. Dabur said its distribution network expanded by 50,000 outlets, taking its total reach to over 8.5 million outlets and making it the second most widely distributed FMCG company in India. Its rural footprint now covers more than 133,000 villages.

The hair oils segment grew 19.1%, driving a 193-basis-point gain in market share and taking Dabur’s overall share to a record level of around 20%.

Commenting on the results, CEO Mohit Malhotra said Dabur delivered healthy, volume-led growth during the quarter, driven by innovation, brand investments and improving demand conditions. He added that favourable macroeconomic indicators and recent GST changes have positioned the company well for sustainable growth going forward.