Dabur responds after lesbian karva chauth ad for Fem Bleach gets flak

The company has issued an official statement on social media. Watch the ad and read the statement here.
Dabur recently released an ad for tis Fem face bleach product. The ad portrays a lesbian couple who are getting ready for Karva Chauth festivities. Set in a utopian world where the couple is accepted by everyone and married to each other, the ad ends with a note about how radiant the product makes skin look.
However, some users on social media took offense to the ad, claiming it was a blight on Hinduism. While some lauded the ad for its progressive nature, others called for a boycott of Dabur and its Fem products on social. Ironically, most of the users calling for the boycott were men who are unlikely to use the product and are not the brand's target audience.
Dabur took to social media to issue a statement about the reactions that the campaign had garnered.
This is the third ad this month that has been trolled. Clothing brand FabIndia was criticised for a collection named 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz'. CEAT Tyres was criticised for an ad featuring Aamir Khan - in which the actor is seen advising people not to burst crackers on Diwali.