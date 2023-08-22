Dabur signs Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador for launch of Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel Toothpaste Variant

Speaking on the occasion, Kartik Aaryan said “I am delighted to be part of the Dabur family. Dabur Red is an iconic and trusted brand from the House of Dabur. I am very excited to launch their latest Gel toothpaste offering “Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel” which represents youthfulness, attraction, energy and confidence with a tinge of desi factor which is completely in sync with my personality. I'm excited with this association and look forward to reaching the audiences with our launch creative communicating the brand's "irresistible freshness" message very effectively.