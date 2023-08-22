Dabur signs Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador for launch of Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel Toothpaste Variant

The launch campaign, created by Ogilvy India will start with print advertisements and then extend to television and digital platforms.
Kartik Aaryan has partnered with Dabur India to be the face of the latest gel toothpaste variant - Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel.
The launch campaign, created by Ogilvy India, is designed to target Generation Z and Millennials and emphasize the importance of personal and oral hygiene in boosting self-confidence. The comprehensive campaign will start with print advertisements and then extend to television and digital platforms.
Abhishek Jugran, vice president–marketing at Dabur India, expressed his pride in launching Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel. He highlighted its innovation and customer-centric approach, underlining its 5 Natural Activs formulation. He also said that Kartik Aaryan's dynamic persona perfectly embodies the brand's values, making the launch a significant success..
Speaking on the occasion, Kartik Aaryan said “I am delighted to be part of the Dabur family. Dabur Red is an iconic and trusted brand from the House of Dabur. I am very excited to launch their latest Gel toothpaste offering “Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel” which represents youthfulness, attraction, energy and confidence with a tinge of desi factor which is completely in sync with my personality. I'm excited with this association and look forward to reaching the audiences with our launch creative communicating the brand's "irresistible freshness" message very effectively.
Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North) added, "Dabur is constantly innovating products that appeal to today’s youth. Dabur Red BAE Fresh Gel achieves this with a lively and fun campaign that perfectly highlights our clutter-breaking ‘Saason ka Perfume’ concept, which is inspired by Gen Z’s desire to create an everlasting impression by always looking, smelling and feeling good. Dabur’s 12-hour freshness promise with this product further solidifies our concept. The campaign is brought to life by the effervescent Kartik Aaryan.”
Augustus Daniel, head of marketing-Oral Care, emphasized that the Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel is carefully designed with Gen Z and Millennials in mind. The brand's 360-degree campaign across various media aims to capture the hearts of India's youth, with Kartik Aaryan's endorsement playing a pivotal role in the campaign's success.