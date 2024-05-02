Dabur spends Rs 183.65 crore on ads in Q4FY24, records 21.09% growth YoY

“We've ended the year with a steady performance, underscoring the power of the Dabur's brands. We have been investing heavily behind our brands, which increased by 33%, to drive demand and also sustain the growth momentum. This has helped us deliver steady sales and profit growth in the fourth quarter despite multiple headwinds. We continued to execute on our strategic playbook by driving operational excellence, delivering innovative and premium products, and expanding our retail footprint to build the foundation for long-term profitable, sustainable growth,” said Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India.