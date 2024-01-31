Dabur spends Rs 244.5 cr on ads in Q3FY24; records 36% YoY growth

“Moderating inflation coupled with buoyant consumer sentiments and our focussed investment in distribution footprint expansion in rural India helped demand from the hinterland bounce back for Dabur. Rural demand for Dabur grew 200 bps ahead of urban. We have also stepped-up investment behind our brands to drive competitive volume growth, reflected in our higher advertising spends during the quarter,” said Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India.