Dabur unveils monsoon campaign highlighting Chyawanprash's immunity-boosting benefits

The campaign is created and executed by ad agency Rediffusion Brand Solutions.
Dabur India announced the launch of its latest campaign for Dabur Chyawanprash (DCP), its immunity booster, specifically ideated for the monsoon season.
Dabur Chyawanprash is a well-known Health Supplement brand, built over decades of trust, commanding an All India market share of 63%.
The campaign, created and executed by ad agency Rediffusion Brand Solutions, highlights the importance of a strong immune system during the monsoons, when the risk of illnesses from viruses and germs in the air increases significantly, especially from people around us.
“Monsoon Season comes with increased vulnerabilities and susceptibility to catching infections. Dabur Chyawanprash is a time-tested, efficacious health supplement that helps protect from 100+ illnesses like cold, cough, flu and other common infections with its clinically tested 3x Immunity Action,” says Philipe Haydon, executive director – Healthcare, Dabur India.
“Our campaign takes a fun and hard-hitting approach using headgear as an interesting creative device, to show how prevention can be the best cure," explains Pramod Sharma, national creative director, Rediffusion.
“During monsoons overdependence on OTC based self-medication in every household has become a trend, which sometimes leads to undesirable side effects. Our intent with this campaign, using headgear as an interesting device, is to bring about a behavioural change and shift the focus of consumers towards building inner strength and immunity to fight illnesses proactively," adds Tarun Chaudhary, executive vice president, Rediffusion Delhi.
The monsoon campaign was rolled out across television, print, and digital media, with a 360-degree approach to communicate the benefits of Dabur Chyawanprash. The agency team on Dabur Chyawanprash is led by Priyanka Magan, vice president, Rediffusion Delhi. Bambaiyya Films is the production house for the commercial.