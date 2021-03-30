Dabur Vatika ad launches the world's first music album created by... plants?

Cactus, Almond, Lemon, Coconut and Olive plants and trees have come together to create five musical tracks.
Vatika, a leading natural hair care brand, has launched an innovative initiative to create a music album titled #NotesByNature, which is composed by plants.
Vatika #NotesByNature is the world’s first music album composed by plants for responsible humans. Cactus, Almond, Lemon, Coconut and Olive plants and trees have come together to create five beautiful tracks, aptly titled Hudu, Bliss, Aman, Serenity and Nirvana respectively. The idea is that each track will help the consumers to relax, meditate and exercise better.
By decoding the subtle musical notes from plants with the help of today’s technology, the concept was created by ^atom network – and the campaign will be extended globally to Asia, Europe and Africa soon.
Krishan Kumar Chutani, CEO, Dabur International, said, “Vatika’s commitment to nature is now in sync with our consumers desire to help the environment. The campaign is making this a reality by planting a tree for every thousand plays...”
Nishant MSN, head of marketing – Vatika, added: “For 25 years, Vatika Naturals has nourished our hair with rich natural ingredients. This campaign helps to nourish our mind through music created by plants. We will be rolling out this campaign at a global level very soon.”
Amit Patel, head – digital marketing and e-commerce, Dabur International, elaborated, “The COVID pandemic has led to surge in downloads of mental wellness apps and specifically, those focused on meditation and dealing with anxiety. There is no better feeling than listening to mindful music created by plants to de-stress in these challenging times.”
Yash Kulshresth, national creative head, ^atom network, said, "Sometimes, you don't have to invent things, but apply existing innovations to put the brand in a new light. When we came across the tech, we knew it needed to have a larger purpose. Notes By Nature is a giant leap by Vatika Naturals to get into the tangible products space without diluting its core of providing natural nutrition to its consumers."
Ananda Sen, national creative head, ^atom network, mentioned, "The concept of converting electric variations into musical graphs is unique. The original composition is by plants. We used the tech on several plants of the same ingredients to get the best output. With the musicians' help, we carefully selected the instruments with a soulful and calming appeal and created the album in 6-7 months."
Credits:
Agency: ^atom network (www.atomnetwork.in)
National creative head: Yash Kulshresth, Ananda Sen
Creative team: Ruchika Guha, Rajat Patekar
Account lead: Ruhee Chamadia
Production house: Another Idea (Gaurav Gandhi)
Music composer: Sharukh & Mehar