Dabur’s Dazzl range markets itself as a ‘home sanitising’ solution

Nayyar points out that the ads reference the products’ ability to specficially kill the Coronavirus. The Coronavirus is actually a general name for a family of viruses. “Most of the products in the disinfectant category are capable of having the desired effect on many of the viruses in the family. However, do each one of them work on the novel Coronavirus, called COVID-19, is something that needs to be tested and, accordingly, claimed by every company,” he says.