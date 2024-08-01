Dabur's Q1FY25 ad spends stood at Rs 235.89 crore

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company recorded a 15.5% YoY growth, spending Rs 204.34 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Dabur India, a science-based Ayurved company, has announced a 7% growth in consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2024-25 to Rs 3,349 Crore, driven by steady growth across all key business verticals. The Q1 revenue growth stands at 10% on a Constant Currency basis.
The Board of Directors of Dabur India (DIL) met today to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Dabur India reported ad spends of Rs 235.89 crore, up from Rs 204.34 crore for the same period last year, reflecting a Year-on-Year increase of 15.5%. The ad spends for this quarter reflect a Quarter-on-Quarter increase of 28.5% as it spent Rs 183.65 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Despite a challenging demand environment marked by high food inflation and unemployment rate, Dabur delivered 8.3% growth in operating profit, demonstrating the resilience of its business model. Dabur ended the first quarter of 2024-25 with 8% growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 500 crore, up from Rs 464 crore a year earlier. The India FMCG business posted a volume growth of 5.2% for the quarter.
“It's been a good start to the new financial year as we drove sequential recovery in volume growth, driven by rural markets, to report industry-leading performance across our key verticals. This allowed us to plough higher investments behind our brands to drive market expansion and sustain our growth momentum,” Dabur India chief executive officer Mohit Malhotra said.
Dabur’s media spends grew by 15.4% during the quarter in the consolidated business. The India Business saw key brands and products report market share gains across 95% of the portfolio.
“Through disciplined execution of our go-to-market strategy, we continued to capitalise on our brand strength and deepen engagement with our consumers. Our focussed approach towards expanding our rural footprint to over 1.22 lakh villages reaped rich dividend as rural demand outpaced urban demand by 350 bps during the quarter. To cater to this wider network, we have expanded our product basket with the launch of newer affordable and rural-specific pack bundles across categories, besides investing in consumer activations in the hinterland to establish a better connect with our consumers,” Malhotra added.
Dabur has also made rapid strides on the ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) front. Its business is committed not just towards profitable growth, but also towards leaving a deeper imprint on the society as a whole. Dabur is moving ahead on its target of becoming a Net Zero Emissions Enterprise by 2045, Malhotra said.
Dabur's International Business reported 18.4% growth in constant currency terms. The Egypt business reported a near 64% growth and Nigeria grew by 181%, while Sub-Saharan Africa grew by 21.4% and MENA by 13%.
Dabur Red Paste and the premium brand Meswak, Dabur’s Toothpaste business reported a 12% growth during the quarter. The 100% Fruit Juice portfolio grew by 21%, while the Carbonated Fruit Drinks portfolio grew by 90%. Digestives business posted a 11% jump. The Shampoo portfolio also grew by 13.7% while the Health Supplements business posted a 7% growth during the quarter. The Foods business grew by 21.3%. The recently acquired Badshah business grew by a robust 15%.
Dabur reported market share gains across 95% of its portfolio. Odomos gained 518 bps market share, while the J&N portfolio reported a 330-bps improvement in market share. Dabur also reported a 194-bps gain in Air Freshener market share. Dabur Red Paste gained 15 bps share.