Dabur's Q1FY25 ad spends stood at Rs 235.89 crore

“Through disciplined execution of our go-to-market strategy, we continued to capitalise on our brand strength and deepen engagement with our consumers. Our focussed approach towards expanding our rural footprint to over 1.22 lakh villages reaped rich dividend as rural demand outpaced urban demand by 350 bps during the quarter. To cater to this wider network, we have expanded our product basket with the launch of newer affordable and rural-specific pack bundles across categories, besides investing in consumer activations in the hinterland to establish a better connect with our consumers,” Malhotra added.