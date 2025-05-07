Dabur's Q4 ad spends fall to Rs 176.4 crore, down 3.9% YoY

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur has reported an overall increase in advertising expenditure for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2025, despite cutting back on ad spending in the final quarter.

The company's advertising outlay for Q4 stood at Rs 176.4 crore, representing a 3.9% year-on-year decline compared to Rs 183.65 crore spent during the same period last year. The quarterly figure also marked a substantial 22.2% sequential drop from the Rs 226.7 crore spent in Q3 ending December 2024.

Despite the fourth-quarter reduction, Dabur's total advertising investment for the full fiscal year 2024-25 reached Rs 864.6 crore, reflecting a modest 1.8% increase from the previous year's Rs 849 crore.

The advertising figures were released alongside Dabur's quarterly financial results where it posted a net profit of Rs 313 crore for the January-March quarter, representing an 8.4% decline compared to the same quarter last year.

Revenue remained essentially flat year-on-year at Rs 2,830 crore. The company's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) decreased by 8.6% year-on-year to Rs 426.8 crore.