DailyHunt appoints DViO Digital as its Agency on Record

DailyHunt, an Indian content and news aggregator, has appointed DViO Digital as its creative and digital agency.
The major focus of the mandate will be making creatives for performance marketing, DViO will also be involved in experimenting with new communication and visual formats to enhance the brand's visibility across social media and other touch points.
Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO, DViO Digital, said, “At DViO Digital, we believe in navigating through a business’s growth journey and helping them realize and utilize marketing tools which are beneficial. With the team’s deep understanding and experience in marrying data, creatives and technology, we are looking forward to transforming the brand. We have a unique strategy in place and we are very excited to get started on it.”