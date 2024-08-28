Dailyhunt parent VerSe Innovation acquires Valueleaf Group

Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi, co-founders of VerSe Innovation, stated, “The acquisition of Valueleaf Group is not only a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional results for brands but also positions us for substantial revenue growth. By integrating Valueleaf’s data-driven insights with our ad tech platform, we anticipate a marked increase in advertising efficiency and effectiveness, driving higher-value partnerships. We are confident that this acquisition will solidify our trajectory of becoming India’s largest digital media tech conglomerate.”