Dailyhunt's new campaign encourages citizens to vote, emphasising the significant impact of each ballot

Bhavesh Kosambia and Rahul Chandwani, content leads, Wondrlab, said, “We were very excited when we got this brief. It was a tough task to crack something different, something that’ll stand out in all the election noise. We researched and realised a rather interesting story, where a politician had the misfortune of losing by just a single vote. This inspired us to dramatize it. While it is a humorous tale, shot by design with dramatic and OTT acting, it delivers a serious message of how consequential every vote can be. An example of the world's biggest democracy at play and the power of the common man in it. We want this campaign to encourage people to go out and vote and are sure that it’ll travel and help in moving the needle.”