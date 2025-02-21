DailyObjects’ power banks and chargers now on Zepto

DailyObjects, a D2C tech and lifestyle brand, has launched its product range on Zepto, the quick commerce company, marking a significant expansion in its retail footprint. To celebrate this collaboration, DailyObjects has unveiled a campaign film crafted by Propaganda, a creative agency led by founder and creative director Mohamed Rizwan.

Advertisment

The campaign film humorously captures a “meet-cute” story, built around the everyday struggle of finding a charger. The scene unfolds in a clinic’s waiting room where a girl, accompanied by her father, is stuck with a dying phone battery. She scans the room in search of a charger and locks eyes with a boy — a hint of chemistry sparks between them. Spotting the connection, the overprotective father discreetly orders a power bank via Zepto to thwart the budding romance.

Just as the boy gathers the courage to approach her with a charger from his bag, the Zepto delivery rider swoops in, delivering the power bank in record time. The girl reluctantly accepts it, and the VoiceOver cheekily informs viewers that DailyObjects' power banks and chargers are now available on Zepto, delivered in just 10 minutes.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Garg, founder and CEO of DailyObjects, said, “At DailyObjects, we’re committed to making everyday carry #LessOrdinary. Partnering with Zepto is a natural extension of this mission. By ensuring that our products are now accessible within 10 minutes, we’re addressing the immediate needs of today’s on-the-go consumers. This campaign perfectly captures the essence of why this partnership makes sense — fast, reliable, and just what you need at the right time.”

Speaking about the campaign, Mohamed Rizwan, founder and creative director at Propaganda, said, “The film was based on the idea that looking for a charger is one of those rare instances we talk to people we wouldn’t otherwise talk to. The film conveys this in a classic boy meets girl story and we loved the idea of a Zepto rider coming in and sabotaging this love story before it goes any further thanks to Zepto’s super quick delivery. Hopefully, our audience will find it funny as well.”

This collaboration between DailyObjects and Zepto is a strategic move aimed at meeting the fast-paced lifestyle demands of modern consumers. With Zepto’s promise of ultra-fast deliveries, users can now access DailyObjects’ premium power banks and chargers anytime they need.

Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand and culture officer at Zepto added, "At Zepto, we’re all about speed and convenience, and our partnership with DailyObjects is a natural extension of that mission. Tech accessories are daily essentials, and now, users won’t have to wait for a charger, power bank, or cable when they need it most. Thanks to our Sellers, DailyObjects’ innovative products are now instantly accessible through Zepto’s rapid delivery model. Whether it’s a last-minute necessity or a quick upgrade, we’re redefining convenience—solving everyday tech needs in just 10 minutes. This partnership will reduce consumer wait times by enhancing the accessibility of DailyObjects’ products through the rapid delivery model.”

DailyObjects offers a refreshing assortment of modern-day essentials such as tech accessories, wireless chargers, bags and desk essentials.