Dainik Bhaskar launches campaign for 'Sarthak Deepawali Initiative'

Dainik Bhaskar Group, an Indian newspaper group, has launched a new campaign as part of their annual Sarthak Deepawali initiative. The campaign aligns with the festival's spirit of kindness, urging readers to extend their festive goodwill to those in need.

The #SochBadlo #ListBadlo campaign aims to raise awareness about bringing festive joy to those often left off gift lists. It uses the symbolism of a "list" to convey this message, similar to last year's theme. The campaign includes film and print ads created by One Advertising & Communication Services Limited, with the film produced by Rubber Horn Studios. Its goal is to inspire a change in mindset during the festive season.

Talking more about the campaign, Girish Agarwal, director, Dainik Bhaskar Group said “Sarthak Deepawali is a deeply meaningful initiative that unites the spirit of giving with the joy of Deepawali. This year, we felt it was essential to broaden the campaign by embracing those often overlooked by society. Our goal was to elevate the message by highlighting the importance of fulfilling the wishes of individuals who are frequently left out of privileged gift lists.”

Pawan Pandey, head of brand and product marketing, Dainik Bhaskar Group said “Sarthak Deepawali is one of our flagship CSR initiatives, encouraging people to spread joy among the less privileged. Through our campaign #SochBadlo #ListBadlo we aim to inspire people to include those who may not be on anyone’s list this Diwali. Together, let’s inspire our friends and families to brighten the lives of those who need it most.”

Vibhuti Bhatt, Director of One Advertising and Communication Services Limited said, “Working with the Dainik Bhaskar team, we built an impactful campaign rooted in deep human insights around Deepawali. Our shared vision authentically conveyed the festival’s connections, delivering a heartfelt message. Through #SochBadlo #ListBadlo, we aim to spread joy to those whose wishes often go unheard."