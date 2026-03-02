Dairy Day highlights gratitude in new summer campaign

Dairy Day Ice Cream has launched its 2026 summer campaign with a television commercial built around the theme of gratitude.

Set inside a Dairy Day store, the film follows a child who observes her working mother balancing professional commitments while ensuring she is present at the school bus stop each day. A visit to the neighbourhood ice cream outlet becomes the backdrop for the child expressing a simple 'thank you' to her mother.

The narrative continues the brand’s ongoing communication around 'Goodness', this time through the lens of everyday appreciation. The story positions the store as a space where routine moments unfold into shared family experiences.

“At Dairy Day, ‘Goodness’ has always gone beyond product promise, and it reflects the everyday moments that bring people closer,” says Arvind Ramachandran, vice president – Marketing, Dairy Day Ice Creams. “Through this campaign, we wanted to celebrate a simple yet powerful expression that often goes unsaid; the idea of saying ‘thank you.’ In our fast-paced lives, pausing to acknowledge small acts of love & expressing gratitude can create meaningful emotional connections. Ice cream, by its very nature, invites that pause.”

The campaign has been conceptualised by The Edge, co-founded by Sudhir Nayak and Anand Narayan. The film is creatively led by Sharat Kuttikat, with senior art lead Jayaprakasan P. It has been directed by Akshay Sundher, with music composed by Madley Blues.

The TVC went live on 1 March across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, supported by a digital rollout across South India and Maharashtra.