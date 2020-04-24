Dairy Milk revives 'Kuch Khaas Hai' tune to sweeten 'stay home' proposition

The tune that the Dairy Milk girl danced to on a cricket pitch makes a comeback, in a new ad that celebrates social distancing and new beginnings.
Social distancing and self isolation norms in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic have been putting a dampener on some important events in people's lives. Milestone birthdays and anniversaries are celebrated alone, graduation certificates and ceremonies are being handed out virtually and video calls have fast emerged as the link that's keeping 'socialising' going at times of physical isolation.
Taking a cue from this sentiment is Ogilvy's latest ad film for Mondelez's product Dairy Milk. The ad aims to remind people that though most events are happening virtually, it is still possible to celebrate and welcome new beginnings.
Sukesh Nayak, CCO Ogilvy India says in a press release that - “We are locked in but our spirit is not. Humbled and moved by the stories of people finding innovative ways of celebrating their special moments, even when apart. This is our salute to them for not letting anything pull them down.”
Here's the original ad where the tune was first heard.