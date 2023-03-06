Dalmia Bharat launches a ‘Homemaker’ campaign celebrating International Women’s Day

The digital campaign will be activated through a series of teasers, testimonials, and a short film. Tagged as Because I'm that woman who chooses to be a #homemaker, the short film showcases how women in the construction industry are building their own destiny while encountering constant stereotypes. Initially it will seem that a woman is being portrayed as a homemaker, but there will be a twist towards the end showing her as the actual engineer, contractor, architect of homes - the actual 'homemaker'. Targeted at Tier I and Tier II audience, the Women’s Day campaign will aim to reach out to a larger talent pool, potential employees, and educational institutes. The campaign will run across six key digital platforms – LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WhatsApp till March 2023.