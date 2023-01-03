Dalmia Cement launches ‘Ghar Bhar ke Khushiyaan’ TVC campaign

Conceptualized by Ogilvy Creative, the TVC is conceptualized on an insight based on our deep-rooted Indian tradition that is passed on from generation to generation that no one should leave empty handed from another’ home. The campaign is anchored on the same emotion that any home builder and purchaser of Dalmia DSP Cement must not go back empty handed. Gifting in India is a medium to convey good wishes, spread happiness and build bonds. For example, mothers and grandmothers would never return an empty bowl (katori) for anything received and nor any child visiting a relative is ever sent back empty-handed.