Dalmia Cement launches ‘Ghar Bhar ke Khushiyaan’ TVC campaign

The pan-India campaign aims to highlight Indian traditions - cherished and valued across generations.
Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited (DCBL) unveiled a new television commercial campaign called ‘DSP Ghar Bhar ke Khushiyaan’.
The promotion got live from 1st January 2023 till 28th February 2023 across all its major markets, and the campaign is clubbed with ‘DSP Har Ghar Happy Offer’ for its eastern and northeast markets and ‘DSP Every Home Happy Home Offer’ for its southern market and aims to incentivize and reward home builders.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy Creative, the TVC is conceptualized on an insight based on our deep-rooted Indian tradition that is passed on from generation to generation that no one should leave empty handed from another’ home. The campaign is anchored on the same emotion that any home builder and purchaser of Dalmia DSP Cement must not go back empty handed. Gifting in India is a medium to convey good wishes, spread happiness and build bonds. For example, mothers and grandmothers would never return an empty bowl (katori) for anything received and nor any child visiting a relative is ever sent back empty-handed.
The 30 sec commercial features show neighbours are exchanging a similar moment and closes with the message that this tradition continues with Dalmia Cement too. The brand promise is not only a strong house but gifts that will fill it with happiness hence ‘DSP Ghar Bhar ke Khushiyaan’. Every customer is assured gifts to fill their new homes with happiness with luckier customers winning larger prizes like cars, bikes, double door refrigerators and televisions too.
Commenting on the marketing campaign, DCBL spokesperson said, “Through this campaign we wanted to resonate how certain traditions provide us a sense of belonging and small acts of generosity can bring cheer. Connecting with this emotion we wanted to offer a similar experience to our valued consumers by filling their new homes with hope and happiness. Dalmia Cement's premium product DSP Cement has witnessed higher demand in target markets. This new offer will further fortify the brand's preference among potential buyers, improve overall sales and growth, and strengthen recall for the brand.”