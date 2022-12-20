Damensch launches a campaign specifically for PVR multiplexes

Talking about this move, Deepti Karthik, senior vice president, marketing, DaMENSCH, said “Moment marketing is about capturing a topical content and driving the brand message effectively. We believe the conscious fashion narrative that DaMENSCH has been driving gets leveraged even more effectively when combined with the impact of the mindset that one is in while watching a movie like Avatar- the way of water. 2700 Ltrs of water is how much one saves when they choose to buy a DaMENSCH bamboo vest, 50% less energy gets consumed because we use high IQ dyes and 4 fewer plastic bottles go to ocean when we recycle them to make our polos.”