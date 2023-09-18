DaMENSCH's new #SoSoft Campaign encourages men to embrace vulnerability and emotions

The 30-day campaign by the D2C essential menswear brand DaMENSCH encourages men to own their ‘soft’ side in a series of videos.
DaMENSCH, a direct-to-consumer menswear brand, has launched a new campaign called #SoSoft, shining a light on often overlooked aspects of masculinity. While men are typically associated with strength and toughness, their emotional and vulnerable sides are rarely acknowledged. The 30-day #SoSoft campaign encourages men to embrace their 'soft' side, as depicted in a series of videos.
These videos show men getting emotional, even crying, in everyday situations, such as celebrating a cricket victory. The campaign aims to break the stereotype that men must always be stoic.
According to Anurag Saboo, co-founder, DaMENSCH, the campaign is designed to be light-hearted and fun while promoting the idea that it's okay for men to express their emotions. The campaign aligns with the brand's commitment to providing comfortable and soft essential menswear.
Three videos, emphasising that men can express their emotions in everyday situations when they feel comfortable, constitute the campaign. The #SoSoft campaign started on September 1, 2023, and will run until September 30, 2023. It will be promoted on various platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
This initiative follows DaMENSCH's #MadeForAdults campaign, which encouraged men to choose quality and comfortable innerwear over less functional options. The previous campaign celebrated maturity and growth beyond humorous boxer shorts.