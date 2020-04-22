DAN India’s Data Sciences Division launches ‘Dentsu Marketing Cloud Video+’

“In an environment that is now heavily focused on reducing wastage, brands know they need to move budgets from linear TV and traditional advertising towards digital advertising driven by OTT. They however, tend to play it conservatively when they aren’t sure exactly how much of shift will achieve the best ROI. In the absence of transparency, unified insights and audience buying system for OTT consumers, there exist several inefficiencies within the ecosystem. The promise of the Dentsu Marketing Cloud Video+ product is to plug this gap, thereby guiding brands on their journey of capitalizing on audiences who are increasingly mobile and engaged in consuming high quality production content on OTT rather than traditional video consumption of user generated content,” adds Gautam Mehra, CEO, DAN Programmatic & Chief Data Officer, DAN - South Asia.

The tool has been launched under the umbrella of DMC Explore, the proprietary Audience Intelligence tool of the Data Sciences Division under its suite of products – the Dentsu Marketing Cloud (the overarching platform that houses DAN Data Labs). Through DMC Explore, clients are not only enabled to gain deep insights into the content consumption of audiences in the OTT ecosystem, they can also activate selected segments for their campaigns.