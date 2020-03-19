DAN India’s Eunoia wins creative mandate for AEON Credit Services India

Speaking on the partnership, the spokesperson from AEON Credit Services India, said, “We are really glad to have Eunoia as a partner in our journey for developing new products and providing non-banking financial services to our customers. With Dentsu on Board, it’s a win-win situation for both Partners. Aeon would like to leverage Dentsu’s global experience and capabilities to ensure precise communication in Aeon’s creative across all products. With them, we will continue to build highly convenient financial services for the customers, add impetus to all our marketing initiatives and grow AEON PAN India.”