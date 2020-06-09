Danish music streaming company to enter India; looking for a creative partner

Moodagent will compete with the likes of Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, YouTube Music, Amazon Prime Music, among others.
Denmark-based music streaming company Moodagent is looking for a creative partner as it makes its foray into India, sources have confirmed to us. The pitch is underway. On its website, Moodagent says it blends its longstanding AI technology with you to create the most personalised music streaming experience.
Statista forecasts that the Indian music streaming market will be worth Rs 29 billion by the fiscal year 2024. In India, Moodagent will compete with the likes of Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, YouTube Music, Amazon Prime Music, among others, in a cluttered market.
Moodagent was founded in September 2001, and is headquartered in Danish capital Copenhagen.