Danone launches digital campaign to promote nutrient absorption in children for holistic growth

Additionally, focused on addressing the concerns of the parents regarding their children's overall growth and development, AptaGrow has also introduced a tool – Growth Chakra, to help mothers measure and understand her child’s growth needs. This tool helps mothers understand their child's holistic growth and development aspects like height, weight, immunity, and overall well-being. The tool indicates areas where a child requires improvement, while the diet plan offered via WhatsApp bot assists in addressing these needs. According to the release, the tool is verified by doctors and reviewed by 100 moms.