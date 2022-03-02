Dark Fantasy releases limited edition Dark Knight pack

The latest Batman movie, which hits theatres tomorrow, has found a new ally.
A riddle is not everyone's cup of coffee. Too bad, Batman is going up against The Riddler tomorrow. The latest Batman movie stars British actor Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.
The movie character has quite a fan following and has always generated interest. How could brands stay behind then?
Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has designed a Batman-themed Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Gift pack for select consumers and influencers. The former have to solve riddles in order to win exclusive The Batman- themed merchandise and gift hampers. The brand has also planned in-cinema experiences, where special QR codes can be scanned to enter the contest.
Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, biscuits & cakes cluster, foods division, ITC, said, “Batman is a hero who comes to people’s rescue when they are in difficult situations. As depicted in our brand TVC, these virtues resonate with Sunfeast Dark Fantasy. It offers consumers an escape after a stressful and tiring day by helping them find their moments to indulge in their little fantasies.”
“There is a synergy between Batman and Dark Fantasy, and the attributes/idiosyncrasies of the superhero fit in seamlessly with the brand’s core proposition, End your day, the Fantasy way.”
George John, director – marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures, added, “We are excited to collaborate with Sunfeast Dark Fantasy for this campaign. Through this collaboration, we have been able to reach out to a wide audience and generate tons of excitement among Batman fans and moviegoers in India.”
Sunfeast Dark Fantasy isn’t the only ally to Batman’s one-man war against Gotham rouges. OREO, the cream biscuit brand from Mondelēz, launched a limited edition line of Gotham city-inspired packs. The Batman OREO cookies will feature an image of the superhero, as portrayed by Pattinson, on the dark chocolate biscuit.
Consumers can also scan the QR code on the packs for a chance to win cinema tickets, as well as the mega prize of a VIP trip to Gotham City at Warner Bros World in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The police in Gotham city, barring a couple, are questionable. ‘Police’, a watch brand, agrees because it too has launched four unique watches limited to 10,000 pieces globally.