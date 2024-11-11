David Warner highlights holiday spots in Tourism Australia's series

Tourism Australia has launched a new social content series featuring former Australian cricketer David Warner, highlighting his favourite Australian holiday destinations in Sydney, Melbourne, and the Gold Coast.

The four-part series, available on Tourism Australia’s Instagram account, is aimed at Indian audiences and launched just weeks before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The five-Test series between Australia and India starts in Perth on November 22, 2024.

Tourism Australia managing director, Phillipa Harrison, said, “In the video series, David Warner issues a warm welcome to Indian travellers to experience some of his favourite holiday destinations in Australia including Melbourne’s iconic laneways, Sydney’s world famous Bondi coastal walk and the Gold Coast’s amazing wildlife,”.

Ms Harrison added, “We know the former Australian opening batsman remains an incredibly popular figure here in India and we are confident once travellers have seen his recommendations they will want to book a holiday to Australia to see for themselves what our destination has to offer.”

Talking about the partnership with Tourism Australia on the new social content series, David Warner said, “From our unique wildlife to our coffee culture, and icons like the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia has so much to offer travellers from India, and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to show off our backyard.”

Ms Harrison has travelled to India with a delegation of 15 CEOs from the Australian tourism industry to meet with senior officials from the Indian tourism industry and strengthen ties with key partners in New Delhi and Mumbai.

“There is no doubt that India is one of the world’s fastest growing economies and with a population of more than 1.4 billion the country will play a vital role in global tourism over the coming decade,” Ms Harrison said. “We are already seeing Indian travellers visit Australia in greater numbers than ever before and with improved aviation links between our two countries we want to see that continue to track in the right direction.”

From 11-14 November, the Australian CEO delegation will meet with airline partners Air India and IndiGo, along with key distribution partners MakeMyTrip and Thomas Cook.