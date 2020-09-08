DBS Bank India (DBIL) award their social media marketing mandate to HOWL

Nabeel Merchant, co-founder and CEO, HOWL said, “The way we consume content in the online and mobile space has dramatically changed. New age content must consist of the following attributes - content needs to be co-created, must be dynamic in nature, must tell a story and inspire UGC. A combination of these attributes is key to a successful outreach strategy. DBS has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to innovations in the banking space. We are ecstatic to partner with the bank and aspire to create exciting trends through our overall Social Content Strategy for DBS Bank India’s corporate brand.”