DBS Bank India is the exclusive banking partner for 'Srikanth' movie starring Rajkummar Rao

DBS Bank India is announced as the exclusive banking partner for Srikanth, a biopic that chronicles the extraordinary story of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired Indian industrialist. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, sheds light on Bolla's determination and resilience as he overcame challenges to establish Bollant Industries, an eco-friendly company that empowers the differently abled.
DBS Bank India will leverage this partnership through in-film branding, co-branded videos, and social media contests. The bank will extend the reach of this collaboration through branding across its branches and offices, fostering a deeper connection with employees and customers alike. Select customers from the bank participated in a meet-and-greet session with the lead actor. Srikanth Bolla is also scheduled to speak at the upcoming Mumbai chapter of DBS BusinessClass, foundED, a forum that celebrates modern-day founders and innovators while fostering entrepreneurship.
Commenting on the association, Shoma Narayanan, managing director, and head - group strategic marketing and communications, DBS Bank India, said, “DBS Bank India is honoured to be associated with “Srikanth” and to share this remarkable story with our customers and the wider community. It is inspiring to witness the journey of Bollant Industries, an enterprise dedicated to fostering both economic growth and societal good, unfold on the big screen. The film is a powerful reminder to trust our abilities, overcome challenges, and pursue our dreams, and we are confident that it will leave a lasting impact."
A spokesperson from T-Series Films said, “We are happy to associate with DBS Bank India on this very special movie, “Srikanth”, that promotes inclusivity for all.”
DBS Foundation (DBSF) catalyses the growth of purpose-driven businesses that leverage innovation to make a positive impact.
Through strategic partnerships, DBS Bank India shares uplifting stories that resonate with its customers. With these associations, the bank aims to engage a broader audience and reinforce its brand promise of 'Live more, Bank less'. More recently, DBS Bank India sponsored the documentary Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: A Singapore Saga commissioned by the Tagore Society Singapore. The film captured Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's role in spearheading the Azad Hind movement from Singapore.