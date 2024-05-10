DBS Bank India is the exclusive banking partner for 'Srikanth' movie starring Rajkummar Rao

Commenting on the association, Shoma Narayanan, managing director, and head - group strategic marketing and communications, DBS Bank India, said, “DBS Bank India is honoured to be associated with “Srikanth” and to share this remarkable story with our customers and the wider community. It is inspiring to witness the journey of Bollant Industries, an enterprise dedicated to fostering both economic growth and societal good, unfold on the big screen. The film is a powerful reminder to trust our abilities, overcome challenges, and pursue our dreams, and we are confident that it will leave a lasting impact."