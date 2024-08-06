DBS Bank launches exclusive banking program 'DBS Golden Circle' for senior citizens

'DBS Golden Circle' addresses these concerns, and one of its key features is the interest rate offered on savings accounts and deposits. Senior citizens can earn an interest rate of up to 7% per annum on savings account balances above INR 4 Lakhs and up to INR 5 Lakhs. Additionally, they can benefit from an enhanced interest rate of 0.50% per annum on fixed deposits with a tenure ranging from 376 days to 540 days. These competitive interest rates enable senior citizens to effectively grow their savings and achieve greater financial stability.