DCMN India to launch new TV campaigns for edtech major upGrad

DCMN India , in a most recent development, has been on-boarded by upGrad, India’s largest online higher education company, to manage and deliver performance-led TV campaigns sketched out for the current quarter. The first of these campaigns, targeting working professionals looking to upskill for better career opportunities, is scheduled to arrive on digital platforms and on TV this month. The duties also include media strategising as well as planning and delivering result-oriented and performance-driven marketing communications, by DCMN.
The account will be serviced from DCMN’s Gurgaon office and will be led by Bindu Balakrishnan, country head of DCMN India. The pitch was held over Zoom as both the brand and the growth partner are continuing their ‘work from home’ policy. The partnership with upGrad is DCMN India’s first venture into the fast-growing edtech category.
upGrad provides rigorous industry-relevant programs designed and delivered in collaboration with world-class faculty and industry. Having onboarded over 100 universities and colleges, and having launched diverse new online programs this year, upGrad just recently announced they were able to double their revenue per quarter.
“We are extremely happy to partner with DCMN India, who will indeed be our growth partner to understand our needs and drive performance-oriented TV planning. The agency, with their tactical expertise, will guide us to create and establish a compelling brand proposition in this highly competitive market,” said Arjun Mohan, CEO India of upGrad.
“Their contribution will be crucial and significant in our journey of strengthening our global footprint,” he added.“DCMN India is very happy to have upGrad on board and we are looking forward to a great partnership and exciting campaigns,” said Bindu Balakrishnan, country head India, DCMN.
“DCMN’s mission of striving to grow the market leaders of tomorrow perfectly resonates with upGrad’s vision of empowering the 100-million workforce through education. What they are doing is nothing less than transforming learning as well as enabling access to higher education in India and beyond. It’s an exciting vertical at an exciting time and we’re proud to support upGrad on its journey,” concluded Balakrishnan.