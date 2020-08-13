DCMN India to launch new TV campaigns for edtech major upGrad

“We are extremely happy to partner with DCMN India, who will indeed be our growth partner to understand our needs and drive performance-oriented TV planning. The agency, with their tactical expertise, will guide us to create and establish a compelling brand proposition in this highly competitive market,” said Arjun Mohan, CEO India of upGrad.

“Their contribution will be crucial and significant in our journey of strengthening our global footprint,” he added.“DCMN India is very happy to have upGrad on board and we are looking forward to a great partnership and exciting campaigns,” said Bindu Balakrishnan, country head India, DCMN.