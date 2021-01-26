DDB is being sued for USD 100 million…

“In January 2017, I signed an agreement with DDB to partner with them in pursuit of the 4Billion US Army contract… It's been over two years since DDB was awarded the US Army account and I still have yet to see a dime for my contribution. This stops today! Today I fight! Today we start to take back what we are owed. I am doing this not just for myself but for every Black and Minority-owned agency that has been marginalized by big agencies motivated by greed!,” said Joseph Anthony, founder of Hero Collective in a LinkedIn post.