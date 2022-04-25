DDB Mudra Group, BBDO and TBWA\India To Host The One Club’s Portfolio Night 2022 In Mumbai

Portfolio review takes place on June 2, 2022.
Three Omnicom agencies — BBDO India, DDB Mudra Group and TBWA\India — have just been announced as co-hosts for The One Club for Creativity’s global in-person Portfolio Night 2022 in Mumbai on June 2.
In addition, the same three agencies will co-host an online Pan-India Portfolio Night on June 1 for those outside of Mumbai.
Established in 2003, Portfolio Night has long been recognized as the world’s largest advertising portfolio review program. This fast-paced evening of advice, networking and recruitment takes place in cities around the world on the same date to help the next generation of creative talent entering the industry.
Portfolio Night is an important event in advertising because it serves as the gateway for young talent to enter the industry, enabling the best of the present — hundreds of renowned international creative directors — to meet and mentor the leaders of the future in industry hubs around the world.
It has also become a crucial tool for agencies in recruiting top young talent, providing a platform for recognition from local industry peers, and giving agencies a place on the global stage as the ad world tunes in to this one-of-a-kind event.
The program also includes Portfolio Night All-Stars, where each city host selects one young creative in their market with the best portfolio. These lucky All-Stars will then participate virtually as a team for a week this summer on a creative assignment for a major global brand.
“Portfolio Night is a unique global event that serves as a high-visibility opportunity for agencies and creative directors to give back to the industry by guiding the earliest steps of future copywriters, art directors and technologists,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club for Creativity. “We are very grateful to BBDO India, DDB Mudra Group and TBWA\India for working together to make this important global event possible in person in Mumbai and virtually for all of India.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “We are privileged to be part of the Portfolio Night by the One Club for Creativity, where talent takes centre stage, as it should in our line of work. I'm excited to witness new levels of creativity coming from the industry's bright young minds and I’m looking forward to meeting a diverse set of young creatives bubbling with the most unexpected ideas.”
Josy Paul, chairman & chief creative officer, BBDO India added, “Ideas can come from anywhere and anyone. And so can talent. All you need is a platform like Portfolio Night. You never know who you’ll meet. It’s serendipity. It’s organized accidents! It’s a great opportunity for fresh blood to energize the creative industry with diverse views and new influence. You can feel the shared passion and expectation in these fast paced face-to-face interactions. It’s a human library of emotion. Am so looking forward to it!”
Parixit Bhattacharya, managing partner - creative, TBWA\India said, “We can be only as influential an industry as the quality of creative talent that we attract. Portfolio Night by The One Club is the world’s most respected talent spotlighting platform and at TBWA\, we are excited to help uncover the next generation of creative minds that will further propel advertising into a cultural force in our country. Here’s an open call to all the lateral thinkers to join one of the most exciting professions today.”
Tickets are available at Portfolio Night 2022.
Branding for this year’s program was created by 2014 Portfolio Night All-Star Katlego Phatlane, based in Johannesburg.
Unlike for-profit awards shows, The One Club is a non-profit organization that puts revenue generated from awards entries back into the industry in the form of programs under its four pillars: Education, Inclusion & Diversity, Gender Equality and Professional Development.