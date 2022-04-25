DDB Mudra Group, BBDO and TBWA\India To Host The One Club’s Portfolio Night 2022 In Mumbai

Parixit Bhattacharya, managing partner - creative, TBWA\India said, “We can be only as influential an industry as the quality of creative talent that we attract. Portfolio Night by The One Club is the world’s most respected talent spotlighting platform and at TBWA\, we are excited to help uncover the next generation of creative minds that will further propel advertising into a cultural force in our country. Here’s an open call to all the lateral thinkers to join one of the most exciting professions today.”