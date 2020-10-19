DDB Mudra Group wins IMC mandate for IndoSpace on the basis of ‘Emotional Advantage’ thinking

With over $3 bn in investment, and 36 operational and under development parks, spread over 37 million square feet, IndoSpace is the only industrial and logistics real estate developer with pan-India presence. With its combination of strategic land bank, world-class infrastructure and amenities, the company caters to the logistics infrastructure needs of leading players across sectors. With Covid-19 significantly boosting online sales in India, e-commerce and modern retailers have realised the importance for warehousing in strategic locations in Tier I & Tier II cities. The partnership with DDB Mudra Group will enable IndoSpace to capture the growing demand.