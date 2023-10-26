DDB Mudra Group’s Aditya Kanthy and BrandCareAsia's Lyndon Louis assume jury prez roles at Spikes Asia 2024

Gaming Spikes debuts at this year’s awards.
Assuming jury president roles at the 2024 Spikes Asia awards are DDB Mudra Group India’s CEO and MD Aditya Kanthy, and BrandCareAsia’s India ECD Lyndon Louis.
Kanthy will preside as jury head for the Creative Effectiveness and Creative Strategy category. Louis is the Healthcare Jury president.
“The Jury Presidents have a vital role to play in upholding the integrity of the Spikes Awards, as well as setting the creative benchmark for the industry in APAC. We’re excited to welcome a record number of markets to the Jury President line-up for 2024 and we wish them luck for the important task ahead of them,” Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, commented on the jury line-up.
Gaming makes its debut at the Spikes Asia 2024. It will, as per a release, celebrate creative work that connects people to brands through gameplay. Submissions will need to demonstrate how brands successfully tapped into complex gaming communities and seamlessly added real value to the overall gaming experience while driving commercial success.
“Gaming has evolved into a cultural force, infusing its creative potential into marketing that connects with dedicated communities around the world. It's thrilling to witness this alongside the groundbreaking strides in entertainment and music," says Joey David Tiempo, inaugural jury president of the Gaming Spikes. He is the founder & CEO, Octopus & Whale, the Phillipines.