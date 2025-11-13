DDB Mudra & WARC launch strategy portfolio evening

The world of advertising thrives on creativity, but it is brand strategy that gives it direction. In an industry first, DDB Mudra Group has partnered with WARC to host Portfolio Evening: Strategy Edition on November 26, 2025, in Mumbai. Open to individuals with up to five years of experience, this first-of-its-kind platform for strategy talent is accepting registrations until November 15, 2025.

The inaugural Portfolio Evening: Strategy Edition 2025 will bring together emerging brand strategists and leading strategy professionals — experts who have shaped some of India’s most iconic brands — as jurors. Each participant will present their work in 20-minute sessions to two jurors, who will provide direct feedback. The winner will gain exclusive access to WARC’s thought leadership piece, Creative Impact Unpacked from Cannes, extending the learning beyond the competition.

Interested participants can register by filling out the form here. After registration, applicants must submit two pieces of work — either from their existing portfolio or developed in response to provided briefs — demonstrating their ability to define problems, uncover consumer insights, and craft strategic recommendations.

The evening will also feature the India launch of WARC’s Future of Strategy 2025 report. The report explores the evolving role of strategic planning in an AI-driven, rapidly fragmenting media landscape, offering insights into how the world’s leading agencies and brands are rethinking strategy.