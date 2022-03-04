DDB Mudra wins 'Asia Pacific Agency of the year' on Day 3 of Spikes Asia 2022

Dentsu Webchutney's 'Unfiltered History Tour' and DDB Mudra's 'Eatqual' campaigns emerge as most awarded campaigns this year.
More victories for Indian agencies on Day 3 of the Spikes Asia 2022 awards. Most notably, DDB Mudra Group has been awarded the 'Asia Pacific Agency of the Year'. Meanwhile DDB Worldwide bagged Network of The Year. Mediacom bagged the 'Media Network of the Year' award. The Spikes Palm Award this year was awarded to Early Man Films which created ads like Cred's Rahul Dravid 'Indiranagar ka Goonda' ad and many more.
Vice India’s Unfiltered History Tour also won a Grand Prix and a Gold in the Design category. DDB Mudra Mumbai’s work for McDonald’s titled ‘Eatqual’ also won a Gold and a Bronze in this category.
The Unfiltered History Tour also won Webchutney a Gold in the Direct Lions category.
In the Entertainment category, Autumngrey bought home a Gold for its work for client Axis Bank titled ‘Pause the Bargain’. Byju’s Bengaluru also won a Bronze in this category, for its entry titled ‘Master-ji’.
When it came to the Film category, DDB Mudra Mumbai walked away with a Gold and a Silver and 3 bronze metals for its entry titled ‘Machine Gun Mouth’ for its client Krafton - which makes the game Battlegrounds Mobile India.
DDB Mudra’s work for Battlegrounds Mobile India also won a Grand Prix in the Film Craft category for another entry titled ‘Game Responsibly’, which touches upon topics like gaming addiction, OTP authentication for minors and limits on daily, in-game spending. This entry also won a Gold in the same category. Wunderman Thompson Mumbai also bagged a Gold in this category for its entry ‘Vidya helpline for women’ for its client Vidya India.
Byju’s entry Master-ji also won a Silver and a Bronze in the Film Craft category. Dove’s entry titled ‘Stop the beauty test’ bagged a Bronze in this category as well.
The entry that took home the Glass: Award for Change was the Nominate Me Selfie by FCB India, Delhi. In this category, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai won a Glass Spike for its work for the NGO Sanlaap titled ‘The Lost Daughters’.
The Lost Daughters also won the Grand Prix for Good, this year.
The Industry Craft segment saw DDB Mudra’s ‘Eatqual’ campaign win a Grand Prix.
In the Mobile category, Webchutney’s ‘Unfiltered history tour’ won a Grand Prix, a Gold Spike and a Bronze metal.
Creativeland Asia walked away with a Gold and a Bronze in the Music category for a campaign it did to mark the season 5 release of popular Netflix show Money Heist.
In the Outdoor category, McCann India won 3 Golds for a covid vaccine awareness campaign it did for Prime Indian Hospitals. The entries were titled ‘Snake’, ‘Tiger’ and ‘Shield’.
The Unfiltered History Tour also won a Grand Prix and a Silver and a Bronze in the Radio and Audio category as well as a Bronze in the Social & Influencer category. The latter category also saw SoCheers Mumbai bag a Bronze for its work for client Amazon Prime India titled ‘The Family Man Job Hunt’.
In the PR category, Dentsu Webchutney won a Grand Prix for its entry 'The Unfiltered History Tour' for Vice World News. In this category, DDB Mudra Mumbai won a Silver for McDonald's 'Eatqual' campaign. FCB India, Delhi also won a Silver in this category for its work for Times of India/Political Shakti titled the 'Nominate Me Selfie'.
Wunderman Thompson Mumbai also bagged the Grand Prix for Good for its entry titled 'The Lost Daughters' for brand Sanlaap - a NGO based in West Bengal that works to prevent human trafficking and betterment of women's lives.
Talking about the recognition on the Group’s culture-shaping work, Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “When Aditya (CEO & MD) and I took on our roles, we had a very simple goal - to build a creative company that’s respected in every forum; be it clients, talent, platforms such as Spikes Asia and the industry at large. Over the last four years, we’ve worked towards it by building creativity into our core. To become the first agency from India to win Agency of the Year at Spikes showcases this belief.”
Speaking on the Group’s performance on BGMI’s ‘Game Responsibly’ campaign, Srinjoy Das, Associate Director of Marketing, Krafton India said, “My congratulations to DDB Mudra Group and Early Man Film on winning the Grand Prix in film craft at Spikes Asia! The film perfectly combines out-of-the-box conceptualisation, funny quirks, and flawless execution to address something so close to our hearts - that Battlegrounds fans must game responsibly. And what’s more, we rapidly crossed ten million views in no time on release, a testament to the film’s universal acclaim across players and parents!”