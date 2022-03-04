DDB Mudra wins 'Asia Pacific Agency of the year' on Day 3 of Spikes Asia 2022

Talking about the recognition on the Group’s culture-shaping work, Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “When Aditya (CEO & MD) and I took on our roles, we had a very simple goal - to build a creative company that’s respected in every forum; be it clients, talent, platforms such as Spikes Asia and the industry at large. Over the last four years, we’ve worked towards it by building creativity into our core. To become the first agency from India to win Agency of the Year at Spikes showcases this belief.”