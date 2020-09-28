DDB Mudra wins creative duties for Protinex

Indian diet is primarily carbohydrate heavy and protein deficient. A 2017 research by Indian Market Research Bureau* revealed that protein deficiency in India was more than 70%. Until a few years ago, adult nutrition was an ignored topic. Due to confluence of myriad factors, Indians are considering their health and wellbeing seriously.

Indians are gradually making themselves aware of protein deficiency and its underlaying effects on human health. Building on this insight, DDB Mudra researched this category deeply to map all the touchpoints of a consumer journey and lifecycle.