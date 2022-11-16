DDB Mudra wins Raymond’s integrated AOR mandate

The win came on the heels of a competitive multi-agency pitch.
DDB Mudra Group has won the integrated AOR mandate for the textile retailer Raymond and Ethnix by Raymond.
The win came on the heels of a competitive multi-agency pitch.
Announcing the win on LinkedIn, the agency wrote, “The Raymond Group is a household name in the textile and apparel industry. And we're proud to announce that we've won the integrated AOR mandate for the flagship Raymond brand and Ethnix by Raymond.”
In 2013 the brand had appointed Madison Media as its media AOR.
Incorporated in 1925, Raymond has moved from being an Indian textile major to a global conglomerate. In addition to fabrics, the group today comprises diverse businesses including branded apparel, denim, cosmetics & toiletries in national and international markets.