DDB reveals new brand promise with a billboard on a sheep farm in Garston, New Zealand

DDB Mudra Group, CEO & MD, Aditya Kanthy said, “Unexpected Works isn’t a tagline or a traditional positioning. It’s a promise. To our clients, culture and colleagues in a world that has been altered by the pandemic. We have a simple belief — Unexpected Works. Two words that mean, the best idea is the one you never saw coming and is effective. So, whether it’s a billboard in the middle of a sheep paddock in New Zealand or work like Stayfree’s Project Free Period which triggered conversations at scale around two taboo topics – sex work and menstruation, creativity is most powerful when it's unexpected.”