DDB Sydney designs horror movie-themed posters for daily driving nightmares

The horrors of parallel parking and careless pedestrians are the stars of Volkswagen's newest campaign by DDB Sydney.
Many people see the act of going on a long drive as a way of relaxing and spending time with their loved ones. However, if you're not a confident driver, getting behind the steering wheel can be a stressful experience.
This is the insight on which DDB Sydney created its latest campaign for Volkswagen Australia. A report in The Drum mentions that 79 per cent of Australian drivers experience anxiety when it comes to driving, 59 per cent fear parallel parking, worrying that they will hold up traffic, or ding another vehicle in the process.
To illustrate the horror that nervous drivers feel, DDB Sydney has recreated specific driving challenges (such as merging lanes on to a highway, navigating vast roundabouts, or emergency braking for pedestrians) as slasher film posters.
The fine print of these posters (where the film crew's credits are displayed), instead, display a list of features that the Volkswagen Tiguan possesses - that make your life as a driver much easier, and stress-free.