D’Decor’s fabric brand Sansaar launches new TVC with Ranveer Singh

Commenting on the launch, Sanjana Arora, business head of Sansaar said "Sansaar takes pride in its premium, minimalist fabrics crafted in India. These products will be available through our extensive network of exclusive retail outlets in major metros, tier 1, 2, and 3 cities throughout India. This expansion with the glorious presence of Bollywood’s Powerhouse Ranveer Singh as our Brand Ambassador highlights our focus on providing high-quality solutions for home décor that resonate deeply with our discerning customers. We invite you to explore this collection, curated to enrich homes that are both mindful and aesthetically pleasing.”