De Beers Group unveils 'Love From Universe', its new integrated natural diamond campaign

De Beers Group has launched “Love From Universe,” an integrated campaign positioned around natural diamonds as symbols of intention and contemporary self-expression. The initiative introduces the natural diamond Intention Pendant and is designed to resonate with women who view jewellery as a conscious personal choice.

Advertisment

The campaign film features Shreya Dhanwanthary creating a vision board for 2026, presenting jewellery within the context of aspiration and self-reflection. Creator-led extensions include Tamannaah Bhatia and Sania Mirza, who share their individual interpretations of manifestation while wearing the Intention Pendant. The company has also rolled out Manifestival 2026, an on-ground experience that invites influencers to create vision boards in a structured setting.

“Love From Universe” is a 360-degree campaign that spans 16 cities through television, print, radio, cinema, outdoor, digital, and social channels. Mumbai and Delhi lead the rollout with prominent media placements. The Intention Pendant will be available through more than 20 manufacturing partners' national retail networks, with campaign assets accessible via the Indian Natural Diamond Retailers Alliance (INDRA) portal for market-level localisation.

The campaign runs through January 2026, aligning with the period associated with new goals and personal planning. By framing natural diamonds around intention-led buying, De Beers Group positions the initiative within broader shifts in consumer behaviour and modern luxury preferences.