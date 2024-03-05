Decathlon India's 'Play Your Own Way' campaign empowers women in sports

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign empowers women of all ages, backgrounds, and sizes to embrace a healthier and happier lifestyle through sports.
As the world prepares to celebrate International Women's Day, Decathlon India is set to introduce the second edition of the Play Your Own Way campaign, promoting inclusivity and empowerment for women of all ages, backgrounds, and sizes.
The campaign celebrates each woman's unique journey towards a healthier and happier lifestyle, whether it is taking up a new sport, setting fitness objectives, or simply enjoying freedom of movement. Through a series of events and activities, Decathlon India aims to encourage 50,000 women across the country to discover the joy of an active lifestyle and the sense of empowerment that comes with it.
Various citywide events include Women’s Day runs, exclusive women's cycling, fitness activities, Zumba, and badminton across Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi. Additionally, challenges are being organised in major stores across India, providing something for all women to step out of their houses, enjoy, and participate in.
The campaign comes to life through a video by Decathlon, showcasing women defying expectations and embracing their individuality through sports. This video serves as a call to action, emphasising that sports is not about conforming, but about celebrating your unique journey and defining your own success. It aims to ignite a spark in viewers, urging them to break free from stereotypes and experience life on their own terms.
Additionally, the brand features testimonials from its eminent women teammates across India in the form of a vox-pop video, exemplifying Decathlon's belief that change begins from within. It has also launched an ad audio challenge for everyone to participate in during the women’s day week. Through this campaign, Decathlon invites women to work with them and join their team #HERoesofDecathlon.
“At Decathlon India, we are committed to nurturing a culture of inclusivity and empowerment, where every individual, regardless of gender, feels valued and supported in their pursuit of an active lifestyle. The 'Play Your Own Way' campaign is not just a celebration of women in sports; it is a testament to our unwavering belief in the transformative power of sports to uplift and inspire. Through this campaign, we aim to challenge stereotypes, break down barriers, and create a more inclusive environment where women feel empowered to define their own paths to success," said Piyush Khattar, country people leader, Decathlon India.