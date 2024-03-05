Decathlon India's 'Play Your Own Way' campaign empowers women in sports

“At Decathlon India, we are committed to nurturing a culture of inclusivity and empowerment, where every individual, regardless of gender, feels valued and supported in their pursuit of an active lifestyle. The 'Play Your Own Way' campaign is not just a celebration of women in sports; it is a testament to our unwavering belief in the transformative power of sports to uplift and inspire. Through this campaign, we aim to challenge stereotypes, break down barriers, and create a more inclusive environment where women feel empowered to define their own paths to success," said Piyush Khattar, country people leader, Decathlon India.