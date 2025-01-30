Decathlon launches 'Move Your Way' campaign for daily active living

Decathlon, a sports brand, announces the launch of its new campaign, 'Move Your Way'. This initiative promotes individual movement and encourages an active lifestyle. Decathlon aims to make sports enjoyable, sustainable, and accessible for all.

Today’s fitness enthusiasts define staying active in their own way, moving beyond traditional routines. Whether through dance, cycling, or other activities, they choose movement that suits them. Decathlon’s 'Move Your Way' campaign promotes this approach, encouraging individuals to find their own path to an active lifestyle.

The campaign film, available across digital mediums, highlights various activities such as football, basketball, padel, rock climbing, cycling, surfing, and more, showcasing individuals enjoying diverse forms of fitness tailored to their preferences. Decathlon recently launched a "teammate" DVC on Instagram, highlighting the importance of leading by example. The video features employees participating in various sports, reflecting the company’s commitment to its core values.

Sankar Chatterjee, CEO at Decathlon India, remarked, “The ‘Move Your Way' campaign signifies a lifestyle shift in the sports industry, to be more inclusive in leading an active lifestyle - whether it’s following trend-driven workouts or paving the way for individualised fitness paths. This campaign is a reflection of Decathlon’s commitment to bring joy into people’s lives through sports as they embrace an active lifestyle. Our teams are driven by their passion for sports and this campaign has been created by these team members to encourage everyone to make movement a part of their everyday lives. We hope this film encourages people to pick up any sports of their preference, in the best suitable way for them, and integrate it into their lifestyle by cultivating it as a routine. This campaign is rooted in the belief that movement and sports are not just New Year’s resolutions—they should be a part of our everyday rhythm.”

The campaign was conceptualised by Decathlon’s in- house marketing team.