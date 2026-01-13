Decathlon launches ‘Movement Is For All’ New Year campaign

Decathlon has rolled out a new year brand campaign titled Movement Is For All, centred on everyday forms of movement rather than structured fitness or performance-led activity. The campaign looks at how movement already exists in daily routines and varies across individuals.

Conceptualised by Decathlon’s in-house team, the campaign shifts focus away from benchmarks and goals to familiar actions such as walking, stretching, cycling or playing sport at a personal pace. The narrative positions movement as something people are already doing, rather than something they need to begin from scratch.

The campaign includes a 30-second film released across digital platforms. The film features people moving in different ways and at different speeds, reflecting a range of everyday situations. It concludes with the message ‘Movement Is For All’.

Gaudham Ganesh, CMO, Decathlon India said: “Movement doesn’t begin in gyms or with goals, it already exists in everyday life. With ‘Movement Is For All’, we wanted to celebrate this reality and encourage people to start or restart their journey in ways that feel personal and achievable. At DECATHLON, we support every stage of that journey with accessible products, guidance and confidence, because movement is truly for everyone.”

The campaign has been developed internally by Decathlon’s sports practitioners and aligns with the brand’s broader positioning around participation, consistency and long-term movement habits.