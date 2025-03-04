Decathlon’s 'Play Your Own Way' campaign promotes inclusivity in sports

As the world prepares for International Women’s Day, DECATHLON, one of India's most loved sports brands, proudly announces the launch of the third edition of the “Play Your Own Way” campaign. This year, the campaign challenges the outdated notion of the definition of an athlete. It reminds us that a player is not defined by gender, but by the courage to move, compete, stumble, rise, and continue. This campaign calls on all women to embrace their passion for sports—without rules, labels, or limitations. In line with the essence of Women's Day, the initiative seeks to accelerate action in dismantling barriers in sports and across all spheres.

Advertisment

The Play Your Own Way campaign promotes the idea that women should have the freedom to engage in sports on their terms. DECATHLON aims to provide quality performance gear for women and foster an inclusive culture where they are recognised as athletes, leaders, and colleagues. The initiative encourages participation in sports for all, highlighting the benefits of movement and achievement.

The campaign features a film highlighting women participating in various sports like running, swimming, yoga, and fitness. It challenges traditional labels, reinforcing that they are athletes. The film promotes inclusivity in sports and encourages women to engage in movement without limitations. This Women’s Day, Decathlon’s Play Your Own Way campaign calls for recognition and support of women in sports.

Sankar Chatterjee, CEO at DECATHLON India, remarked, “In its third edition, the ‘Play Your Own’ campaign is a revolutionary movement that continues to inspire women to face every challenge in their lives and be victorious. Along with the Play Your Own Way campaign, we also have an internal initiative #HeroesofDecathlon, where we celebrate the inspiring women of DECATHLON who lead our teams and different projects with confidence and embrace an active lifestyle. This Women’s Day, we want to celebrate the freedom to move, to challenge norms, and to experience joy and empowerment in every step we take.”