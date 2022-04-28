Decoding the brand safety paradox

Third-party cookies will be phased out by search engine giant Google, starting mid-2023, posing a challenge to marketers. This is because certain privacy laws are making sure that the data protection right, remains with audiences.

In an interview with afaqs!, Saurabh Khattar, commercial lead - India, Integral Ad Science (IAS), says that this is the reason why many marketers and audiences are moving towards a new technology, i.e., contextual technology.