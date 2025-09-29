Deconstruct busts skincare myths with Aakash Gupta and Dr. Jushya

Deconstruct teams up with comedian Aakash Gupta and dermatologist Dr. Jushya Sarin for a live roast, aiming to turn skincare skeptics into believers.

The campaign, India’s Biggest Skincare Skeptics, blends humour and dermatological science to challenge everyday skincare myths and misguided practices.

The campaign featuring Aakash as the skeptic and Dr. Jushya as the myth-buster highlights common mistakes—from overusing harsh actives to chasing instant results—and shows how these often lead to skepticism.





Audiences are invited to share their funniest skincare excuses. Winners will join a live Zoom session where Aakash roasts their doubts while Dr. Jushya busts myths with facts. The session will be streamed on social platforms, with winners receiving complimentary Deconstruct products.

Malini Adapureddy, founder & CEO, Deconstruct, said: “With ‘India’s Biggest Skincare Skeptics’, our aim is to spark a conversation that is both fun and factual. By combining Aakash’s humor with Dr. Jushya’s expertise, we are creating a safe, engaging space for people to confront doubts, learn the truth, and discover that skincare can be highly effective yet gentle.”

The initiative entertains while equipping consumers with science-backed knowledge, aiming to make skincare approachable, simple, and effective.